Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 598,400 shares, an increase of 1,118.7% from the March 15th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.04. The company had a trading volume of 145,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,959. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.30. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRET. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 20,781 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 69,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000.

