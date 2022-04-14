Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 598,400 shares, an increase of 1,118.7% from the March 15th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.04. The company had a trading volume of 145,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,959. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.30. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET)
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.