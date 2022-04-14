Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC) Shares Down 4.4%

Global Energy Metals Co. (CVE:GEMC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 3,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 21,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.99 million and a P/E ratio of -3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

About Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC)

Global Energy Metals Corporation engages in the exploration for resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company explores for cobalt, copper, nickel, gold, silver, and base metal deposits. It holds interests in the Werner Lake property located in Kenora, Ontario; the Millennium and Mount Isa projects situated in Mount Isa, Queensland; and the Lovelock Mine and Treasure Box projects in Churchill County, Nevada.

