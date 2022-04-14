GLI Finance (LON:GLIF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.68

GLI Finance Limited (LON:GLIF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.62 ($0.03). GLI Finance shares last traded at GBX 2.62 ($0.03), with a volume of 895,465 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of £12.83 million and a P/E ratio of -0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.70, a current ratio of 22.19 and a quick ratio of 21.90.
