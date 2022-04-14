GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Position Boosted by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 36,721 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,343 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSK traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,726,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,027,462. The company has a market cap of $119.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $35.98 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.20 and a 200 day moving average of $42.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 99.17%.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DZ Bank downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

