Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 97.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.8%.

NASDAQ GAIN traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $16.17. The company had a trading volume of 47,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,529. The company has a market capitalization of $536.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.78. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $17.15.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 151.59% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $80,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 7.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $707,000. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GAIN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Gladstone Investment Corporation specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

