Girard Partners LTD. Sells 3,969 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 721.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,046,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,298 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,158 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 194.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,018,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,628,000 after buying an additional 1,995,081 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,746,000 after buying an additional 1,985,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,313,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,500,000 after buying an additional 1,667,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $104.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.88. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.17 and a 52 week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

