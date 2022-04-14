Girard Partners LTD. Raises Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,318 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of American Express by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $179.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.82%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.82.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

