Girard Partners LTD. Raises Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 270.3% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $26.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.27. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.46.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

