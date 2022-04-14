Girard Partners LTD. Purchases 1,236 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 247.6% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 559,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,576,000 after purchasing an additional 398,620 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Entergy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Entergy by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,545,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Entergy by 8.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 209,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Entergy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

ETR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

In other news, insider Phillip R. May, Jr. sold 9,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,172,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $527,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,251 shares of company stock worth $25,937,864. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $123.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Entergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $124.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.00.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

Entergy Profile (Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.