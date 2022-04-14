Girard Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,554,000 after acquiring an additional 869,741 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,393,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,833,000 after purchasing an additional 29,956 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $448,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 45,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,888,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $33.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.67. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

