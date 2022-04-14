Girard Partners LTD. Has $556,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $209.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.48. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.57 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.