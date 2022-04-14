Girard Partners LTD. Has $1.99 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,712 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in FedEx by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

NYSE FDX opened at $206.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $199.03 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.43 and its 200-day moving average is $235.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

FedEx Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.