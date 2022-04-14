Girard Partners LTD. Has $1.58 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD. owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,307,000 after acquiring an additional 26,718 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,133,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,793,000 after buying an additional 318,984 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 541,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,857,000 after buying an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,826,000 after purchasing an additional 25,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 481,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $81.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.02 and a 200 day moving average of $87.38. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $77.45 and a 12 month high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

