Girard Partners LTD. Has $1.37 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,463 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,141,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,567,000 after purchasing an additional 267,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,698,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,814,000 after purchasing an additional 605,277 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,165,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,708 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after purchasing an additional 687,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,651 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock worth $1,330,948 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.82.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $79.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $99.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

