Girard Partners LTD. Cuts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 69.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 27.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,400 shares of company stock worth $15,965,169. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $86.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $89.22. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

About Sysco (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.