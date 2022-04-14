German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $37.40. German American Bancorp shares last traded at $36.65, with a volume of 34,598 shares traded.

GABC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of German American Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 36.61%. The company had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.93%.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $295,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,175 shares of company stock valued at $302,451. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in German American Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,298,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in German American Bancorp by 8.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in German American Bancorp by 20.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in German American Bancorp by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 11,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in German American Bancorp by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 43.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

German American Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

