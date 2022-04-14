Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. Genpact posted sales of $946.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year sales of $4.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen cut shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

G stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.12. 533,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Genpact has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $54.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

