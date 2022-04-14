General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Sets New 12-Month High at $71.11

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.11 and last traded at $71.11, with a volume of 151431 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.68.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

The stock has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.77 and a 200-day moving average of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,390,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,399,000 after buying an additional 1,585,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in General Mills by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,423,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,451,000 after purchasing an additional 300,864 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,702,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,804,000 after buying an additional 77,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

