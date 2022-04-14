General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in General Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,257,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,904,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $66,937,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $24,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $90.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.01. The company has a market cap of $99.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a 12-month low of $85.29 and a 12-month high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.20.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

