General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $243.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.35. The stock has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $182.43 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

