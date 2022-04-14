Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI – Get Rating) traded down 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. 121,896 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 157,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.13, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.47. The company has a market cap of C$41.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 455.00.

About Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI)

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. Its mobile video solutions integrate high-definition digital video with the global positioning system (GPS) for real-time vehicle location, time, date, and telematics data; and provide a 360-degree view inside and outside vehicles.

