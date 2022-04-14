Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

GLPEY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Galp Energia, SGPS from €13.00 ($14.13) to €14.00 ($15.22) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.43.

OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

