Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) Senior Officer Fausto Di Trapani Sells 25,000 Shares

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Fausto Di Trapani sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.66, for a total value of C$16,500.00.

Shares of GAU stock opened at C$0.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.04, a current ratio of 23.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.89. Galiano Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.62 and a 52 week high of C$1.73. The company has a market cap of C$146.21 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$1.20 to C$0.90 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.20 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Cormark lowered their price objective on Galiano Gold to C$1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Galiano Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$0.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.12.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

