Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP – Get Rating) were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.68 and last traded at $26.68. Approximately 599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.49.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $28.21.

Get Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 5.71% of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.