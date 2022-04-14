G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.500-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $579.85 million.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.200-$4.300 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,372. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.68.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 21,857 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

