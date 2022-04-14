FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lundin Gold Inc. Raised by Cormark (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Lundin Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. Cormark has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

LUG has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.11.

LUG stock opened at C$11.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.82 and a 1 year high of C$12.93.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$235.05 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 23,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total value of C$254,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$913,835. Also, Senior Officer Alessandro Bitelli sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.92, for a total transaction of C$942,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,735,510. Insiders have sold a total of 214,750 shares of company stock worth $2,258,701 in the last 90 days.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

