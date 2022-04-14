FY2022 EPS Estimates for Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC) Increased by Analyst

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Canada Nickel in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03).

CVE:CNC opened at C$2.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Canada Nickel has a twelve month low of C$2.18 and a twelve month high of C$4.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.08. The company has a market cap of C$281.93 million and a P/E ratio of -33.82.

Canada Nickel ( CVE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Canada Nickel Company Inc explores and discovers nickel sulphide assets. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project located in northern Ontario, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

