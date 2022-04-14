FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Samsonite International in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Samsonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

SMSEY stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 203.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Samsonite International has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $12.12.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $664.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.00 million. Samsonite International had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 0.71%.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags worldwide. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

