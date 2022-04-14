Furucombo (COMBO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $573,984.00

Furucombo (COMBO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0864 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 31.7% lower against the dollar. Furucombo has a total market cap of $2.65 million and $573,984.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,634,199 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

