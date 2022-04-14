FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Receives $6.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCEL. dropped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,625,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,655,000 after buying an additional 1,529,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,830,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,581 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,457,697 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,580,000 after purchasing an additional 907,953 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 19.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,600,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,776,000 after purchasing an additional 760,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,592,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,309 shares during the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $5.51. 10,144,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,975,642. FuelCell Energy has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $12.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.53.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.95% and a negative net margin of 110.65%. The firm had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

