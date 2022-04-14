FTX Token Trading Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. FTX Token has a market cap of $5.74 billion and approximately $49.45 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token coin can now be purchased for about $41.87 or 0.00104539 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FTX Token

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 332,941,964 coins and its circulating supply is 137,072,628 coins. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

