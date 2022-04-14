FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 4,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 22,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.54. The stock had a trading volume of 20,645,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,956,762. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.