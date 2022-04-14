FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Neogen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,792,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,195,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Neogen by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,853,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,572,000 after acquiring an additional 51,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Neogen by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,971,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,650,000 after acquiring an additional 14,745 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Neogen by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,779,000 after acquiring an additional 44,093 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Neogen by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,184,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,432,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Douglas Edward Jones acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.78 per share, with a total value of $50,092.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $30.81. 209,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,174. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average of $39.00. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $29.71 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.98 and a beta of 0.53.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neogen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

