FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 567,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,894,000 after buying an additional 346,360 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,707,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,414,000 after buying an additional 276,076 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,613,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,823,000 after purchasing an additional 169,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,715,000.

Shares of MGK traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $225.04. 235,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,326. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.57 and a fifty-two week high of $266.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.71 and its 200 day moving average is $241.71.

