FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Equity Residential by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 1,231.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQR. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.36. The stock had a trading volume of 860,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,570. The company has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $70.98 and a 12-month high of $93.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.09 and a 200-day moving average of $87.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The company had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.62%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

