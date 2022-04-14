FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 650 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,412,000 after purchasing an additional 40,953 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $233.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,451,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $184.00 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.84 and its 200-day moving average is $229.49.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.23.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $6,529,368.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,833 shares of company stock worth $19,422,753. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

