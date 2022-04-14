FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 78,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 11,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $971,000.

Shares of IWM traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $200.91. 22,252,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,819,540. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.45. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $187.92 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

