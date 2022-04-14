FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 254.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.77.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.08. 442,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,197. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $145.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.04.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

