FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $35,000 Investment in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RA. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 257,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 197,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 16,113 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the period.

NYSE:RA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.73. The stock had a trading volume of 165,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,073. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.17. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $22.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

