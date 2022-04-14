FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $291,000 Investment in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $559.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $494.43.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM opened at $512.21 on Thursday. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $526.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.78. The stock has a market cap of $129.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

