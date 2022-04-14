FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Invests $96,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 612 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.4% in the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 210.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,075,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.56.

AMAT traded up $2.30 on Thursday, hitting $116.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,349,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,109,701. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.05. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.17 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $103.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

