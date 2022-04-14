FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Invests $227,000 in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 212.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.64.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $92.99 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.06 and a 200 day moving average of $122.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 3.20.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36). CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

