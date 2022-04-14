FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Invests $136,000 in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,786,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,763,000 after acquiring an additional 116,915 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 62,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $119.90. The company had a trading volume of 862,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,267. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.80 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.76.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

