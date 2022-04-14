FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,642 Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after buying an additional 29,304 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,933,000 after acquiring an additional 141,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Argus upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

Shares of HRL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.48. 959,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.66. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $53.65. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $180,692.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $780,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,095 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

