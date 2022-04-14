FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in General Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1,093.0% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 122,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,653,000 after buying an additional 112,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.20.

Shares of GE traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,963,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,933,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.01. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $85.29 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

