FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 228,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 40,661 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 15,361 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 55,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 33,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF alerts:

Shares of FAAR opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.26. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.54 and a twelve month high of $37.94.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.