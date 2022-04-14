FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) will report $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. FS KKR Capital posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FS KKR Capital.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NYSE FSK traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $22.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,108. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

In other news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 4,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $104,909.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,592 shares of company stock worth $172,528 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 76.9% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 32.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

