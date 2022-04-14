Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,919 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.38% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF stock opened at $91.88 on Thursday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 12 month low of $91.35 and a 12 month high of $95.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.58.

