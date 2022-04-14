Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FOX were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOX. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in FOX by 894.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in FOX by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in FOX by 8,821.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 23.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $35.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97. Fox Co. has a one year low of $31.87 and a one year high of $40.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.01.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

