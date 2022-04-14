Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,556 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $43,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.3% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FBHS. Loop Capital cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $123.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.86.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $71.30 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.21.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

